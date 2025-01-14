Left Menu

Wim Wenders' Extravaganza: A Cinematic Feast for Kerala's Film Buffs

Celebrated filmmaker Wim Wenders is embarking on a 25-day film retrospective tour in India, showcasing 18 of his renowned films. The event, organized by the Film Heritage Foundation, begins in Mumbai and will visit Thiruvananthapuram, where Wenders will engage with film enthusiasts and the public.

  • Country:
  • India

Wim Wenders, the acclaimed German filmmaker, is set to embark on a 25-day retrospective film tour across India, with a special focus on Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. This tour is part of 'Wim Wenders -- King of the Road -- The India Tour,' featuring screenings of 18 of his celebrated films.

The tour is organized by the Film Heritage Foundation in collaboration with the Wim Wenders Stiftung and Goethe-Institut. Partners for this event in Kerala include the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) and Kerala Chalachitra Academy.

Film aficionados in Kerala are in for a treat as Wenders' classics, including both feature films and documentaries, will be available at the Kairali, Sree, and Nila Complex. Joining the event, Wenders will personally engage with local scholars, filmmakers, and students during the screenings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

