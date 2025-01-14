Wim Wenders' Extravaganza: A Cinematic Feast for Kerala's Film Buffs

Wim Wenders, the acclaimed German filmmaker, is set to embark on a 25-day retrospective film tour across India, with a special focus on Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. This tour is part of 'Wim Wenders -- King of the Road -- The India Tour,' featuring screenings of 18 of his celebrated films.

The tour is organized by the Film Heritage Foundation in collaboration with the Wim Wenders Stiftung and Goethe-Institut. Partners for this event in Kerala include the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) and Kerala Chalachitra Academy.

Film aficionados in Kerala are in for a treat as Wenders' classics, including both feature films and documentaries, will be available at the Kairali, Sree, and Nila Complex. Joining the event, Wenders will personally engage with local scholars, filmmakers, and students during the screenings.

(With inputs from agencies.)