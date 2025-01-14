Left Menu

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: The Unlock Her Future Prize Expands to South Asia

The Unlock Her Future Prize, a competition for female social impact entrepreneurs, is expanding to South Asia in 2025. Funded by The Bicester Collection, this initiative supports women-led start-ups in line with UN Sustainable Development Goals. Winners receive financial grants, educational programs, and mentorship opportunities.

Updated: 14-01-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 17:29 IST
The Unlock Her Future Prize, an annual competition empowering female entrepreneurs, is making strides into South Asia in 2025. Spearheaded by The Bicester Collection, this initiative offers a robust platform for women to launch and scale impactful start-ups, in accordance with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The 2025 edition welcomes women from several South Asian countries, encouraging start-ups at various growth stages. Successful applicants will benefit from financial grants, executive education from Oxford University's Saïd Business School, and mentorship support.

Rooted in the DO GOOD philanthropic programme, the Prize aims to bridge the gender gap in entrepreneurship and enhance sustainable social change. Since its inception, it has supported several successful women-led ventures worldwide and continues to advocate for gender equality and innovative social impact solutions.

