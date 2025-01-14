Left Menu

The Kumbh Entrepreneurial Leap: Siblings' Journey to Profit and Dreams

Four siblings from Gorakhpur, inspired by the lucrative potential of the Maha Kumbh, left their home secretly and started a tea and snacks stall in Prayagraj. They're financing their venture with borrowed money and personal sacrifices, aiming to eventually own a restaurant and hotel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 14-01-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 18:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a bold move driven by financial aspirations, four siblings from Gorakhpur have ventured to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh, motivated by tales of handsome profits. This quartet, aged between 15 and 22, left home without notifying their parents to set up a tea and snacks stall.

The decision was sparked by a video showcasing thriving vendors at the Kumbh, compelling the siblings to seek a Rs 10,000 loan from a friend and pawn personal belongings, amassing enough to invest in their business ambition.

Living and working near Kali Road, they aim to expand beyond their makeshift stall, envisioning a future restaurant and hotel. Despite initial parental objections, they've found support from the fair administration, balancing their entrepreneurial venture with educational pursuits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

