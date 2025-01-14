Maha Kumbh 2025: A Spectacle of Faith and Harmony

The Maha Kumbh festival, held in Prayagraj, has been hailed by saints and seers for its exceptional arrangements following the Amrit Snan ritual. The event's timing with a celestial alignment after 144 years has added to its spiritual significance, attracting millions of devotees.

Religious leaders have praised the government's efforts in managing the event seamlessly, highlighting the clean and safe environment it provided. Swami Rambhadracharya and Swami Chidanand Saraswati commended the arrangements, noting the unifying spirit of the festival that reflects the confluence of Sanatan Dharma.

As the festival progresses, there is a strong message of transforming the nation's mindset. Under the Modi-Yogi leadership, the atmosphere is becoming harmonious and secure, inspiring hope for India's future. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti emphasized the joy of being part of this rare and grand celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)