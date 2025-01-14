Left Menu

Maha Kumbh 2025: A Spectacle of Faith and Harmony

The Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj has garnered praise for exceptional organization from saints and seers after the Amrit Snan. The event coincides with a rare celestial event, making it significant. Religious leaders commend the government for excellent arrangements, emphasizing the festival's role in promoting unity and transformation in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 14-01-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 19:38 IST
Maha Kumbh 2025: A Spectacle of Faith and Harmony
  • Country:
  • India

The Maha Kumbh festival, held in Prayagraj, has been hailed by saints and seers for its exceptional arrangements following the Amrit Snan ritual. The event's timing with a celestial alignment after 144 years has added to its spiritual significance, attracting millions of devotees.

Religious leaders have praised the government's efforts in managing the event seamlessly, highlighting the clean and safe environment it provided. Swami Rambhadracharya and Swami Chidanand Saraswati commended the arrangements, noting the unifying spirit of the festival that reflects the confluence of Sanatan Dharma.

As the festival progresses, there is a strong message of transforming the nation's mindset. Under the Modi-Yogi leadership, the atmosphere is becoming harmonious and secure, inspiring hope for India's future. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti emphasized the joy of being part of this rare and grand celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025