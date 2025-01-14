Tragic Kite Festival: Deadly 'Manja' Claims Lives in Gujarat

In a tragic turn of events during the Uttarayan festival in Gujarat, four individuals, including a four-year-old boy, lost their lives due to the hazardous kite string known as 'manja'. The victims perished after sustaining severe throat injuries caused by the sharp string.

The fatalities occurred across different districts: Rajkot, Panchmahal, Mehsana, and Surendranagar, with authorities also reporting numerous injuries. Young Kunal Parmar's death in Panchmahal has particularly struck a chord, as he was with his father when the incident occurred.

Emergency services were inundated with calls, significantly higher than the previous year, as the perilous use of banned nylon and glass-coated 'manja' strings continued unabated. Despite reiterated efforts from the government, these dangerous strings remain prevalent among kite fliers.

