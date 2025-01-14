Argentinian President Milei Honored with 2025 Genesis Prize for Support of Israel

In recognition of his staunch support for Israel, Argentinian President Javier Milei has been honored with the 2025 Genesis Prize, a testament to his commitment to solidifying ties between Argentina and Israel. The announcement was made by prize organizers on Tuesday.

Throughout his time in office, Milei has pledged to move Argentina's embassy to Jerusalem, aligning with a handful of nations endorsing the city as Israel's capital. Additionally, he has consistently backed Israel at the UN and promised justice for the 1990s bombings targeting Israeli and Jewish establishments in Argentina.

Milei expressed gratitude for the award, highlighting the resilience of the Jewish people, a pillar in Argentine-Israeli relations. With the USD 1 million prize, he aims to combat antisemitism worldwide through philanthropic efforts. Despite facing criticism for his strict austerity and economic policies, Milei's approval ratings remain robust. The Genesis Prize recognizes his role as the first head of state recipient, acknowledging his prioritization of Israeli support amid internal challenges.

