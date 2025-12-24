Left Menu

Australia Tightens Grip Against Antisemitism Post Bondi Beach Tragedy

In response to a mass shooting in Bondi Beach, Australia has cancelled a British national's visa for displaying a Nazi symbol. The government is intensifying efforts to combat antisemitism, including lowering legal thresholds for antisemitic actions and expanding powers to revoke visas.

Updated: 24-12-2025 11:38 IST
In a decisive move against rising antisemitism, Australia has revoked the visa of a British national charged with displaying a banned Nazi symbol, marking a significant step following the tragic mass shooting at Bondi Beach.

The 43-year-old man was accused of advocating violence against the Jewish community through social media. Immigration Minister Tony Burke emphasized Australia's zero tolerance for hate-driven ideology, stating that those who visit the country must adhere to its values or face deportation.

The recent Bondi Beach attack, which claimed 15 lives during a Hanukkah celebration, has prompted calls for stricter measures against hate crimes. Plans are underway to lower the legal bar for deeming antisemitic actions illegal and to strengthen visa cancellation protocols for those inciting hate.

