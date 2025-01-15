Left Menu

Raging Flames and Resilience: LA Battles Deadly Fires with International Support

Easing winds gave Los Angeles firefighters a temporary reprieve in battling two massive blazes, although threats remain as strong winds are predicted to return. Residents face evacuations and arrests, while officials warn of impending dangers and prepare for flare-ups. Hollywood activities are postponed amid the ongoing fire crisis.

Firefighters in Los Angeles faced a brief respite from their intense battle with two major blazes as winds eased briefly on Tuesday. The National Weather Service postponed their critical fire weather warning to the following day but cautioned that dangerous gusts could fuel fires again. More than 25 fatalities have been reported so far.

Despite calmer winds than anticipated, officials continued to urge caution. Power outages affected approximately 90,000 households as a preventative measure. Authorities arrested several individuals for looting and suspected arson, exacerbating concerns for anxious residents on high alert for evacuation orders at any moment.

As the fires continue to ravage the region, international firefighting crews have joined in efforts to control flare-ups and new outbreaks. The crisis has put a halt to Hollywood's awards season, delaying Oscar nominations and other events. Meanwhile, local officials remain vigilant in combating what could become a historic and costly fire disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)

