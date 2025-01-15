Devotion Amidst Chills: Maha Kumbh Mela at Triveni Sangam
Devotees from across India and abroad converge at Triveni Sangam for the Maha Kumbh Mela, braving the cold to take a holy dip. Witnesses laud the event's security and organization, despite being a non-major bathing day. The festival lasts until February 26, drawing millions.
Devotees braved the biting cold at Triveni Sangam on Wednesday, congregating for the revered Maha Kumbh Mela.
Despite the chill, chants reverberated as pilgrims took holy dips, with many lauding the event's security arrangements and organization, even on a non-major bathing day.
The festival's spiritual significance, combined with its meticulous planning, continues to draw millions until its conclusion on February 26.
