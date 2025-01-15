Left Menu

Devotion Amidst Chills: Maha Kumbh Mela at Triveni Sangam

Devotees from across India and abroad converge at Triveni Sangam for the Maha Kumbh Mela, braving the cold to take a holy dip. Witnesses laud the event's security and organization, despite being a non-major bathing day. The festival lasts until February 26, drawing millions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 15-01-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 11:23 IST
Devotion Amidst Chills: Maha Kumbh Mela at Triveni Sangam
Devotees braved the biting cold at Triveni Sangam on Wednesday, congregating for the revered Maha Kumbh Mela.

Despite the chill, chants reverberated as pilgrims took holy dips, with many lauding the event's security arrangements and organization, even on a non-major bathing day.

The festival's spiritual significance, combined with its meticulous planning, continues to draw millions until its conclusion on February 26.

