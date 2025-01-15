Devotion Amidst Chills: Maha Kumbh Mela at Triveni Sangam

Devotees braved the biting cold at Triveni Sangam on Wednesday, congregating for the revered Maha Kumbh Mela.

Despite the chill, chants reverberated as pilgrims took holy dips, with many lauding the event's security arrangements and organization, even on a non-major bathing day.

The festival's spiritual significance, combined with its meticulous planning, continues to draw millions until its conclusion on February 26.

