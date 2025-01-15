Vishwaroop Ram: Showcasing the Timeless Influence of Ramayana

The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas, recently held in Bhubaneshwar and inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, celebrated the significant contributions of the Indian diaspora. The event was a major platform to exhibit India's rich cultural heritage and its global influence.

The highlight of the event was the 'Vishwaroop Ram' exhibition, presented by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR). This exhibition, designed by Splat Studio, attracted numerous visitors by showcasing the Ramayana's timeless influence across 20 countries. The immersive experience combined physical and digital storytelling.

Splat Studio, renowned for its innovative media designs, was behind this exhibition's success. It was praised by various dignitaries, including Prime Minister Modi and External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, for excellently representing India's cultural outreach. Splat Studio has previously collaborated on various prestigious projects, setting benchmarks in immersive experiences.

