Vishwaroop Ram: Showcasing the Timeless Influence of Ramayana

The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas in Bhubaneshwar highlighted India's global influence, featuring the 'Vishwaroop Ram' exhibition. Created by Splat Studio, it showcased Ramayana's impact across 20 countries, blending physical and digital artifacts. Lauded for its immersive storytelling, it set new benchmarks in cultural exhibitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-01-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 11:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas, recently held in Bhubaneshwar and inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, celebrated the significant contributions of the Indian diaspora. The event was a major platform to exhibit India's rich cultural heritage and its global influence.

The highlight of the event was the 'Vishwaroop Ram' exhibition, presented by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR). This exhibition, designed by Splat Studio, attracted numerous visitors by showcasing the Ramayana's timeless influence across 20 countries. The immersive experience combined physical and digital storytelling.

Splat Studio, renowned for its innovative media designs, was behind this exhibition's success. It was praised by various dignitaries, including Prime Minister Modi and External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, for excellently representing India's cultural outreach. Splat Studio has previously collaborated on various prestigious projects, setting benchmarks in immersive experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

