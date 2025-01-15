Devmanus: A Celebratory Dive into Marathi Cinema

The Marathi film 'Devmanus', featuring stars Mahesh Manjrekar and Renuka Shahane, is set for an April 25 theatrical release, as confirmed by the filmmakers on Wednesday.

Promising a riveting narrative that promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats, the film is the directorial venture of Tejas Deoskar, known for works like 'Ajinkya' and 'Bucket List'. This production marks Luv Ranjan's debut in Marathi cinema under the Luv Films banner, with Subodh Bhave and Siddharth Bodke playing significant roles.

Director Deoskar emphasized the emotional depth and excitement the movie encapsulates, brought alive by its talented cast. Producer Luv Ranjan expressed his enthusiasm for exploring Marathi cinema, honoring Maharashtra's rich storytelling heritage. Ankur Garg also partners as a producer on this noteworthy project.

