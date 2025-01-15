Tragedy in Indore: Kite Strings Claim Life During Makar Sankranti

In a tragic turn of events during Makar Sankranti celebrations in Indore, a 20-year-old college student lost his life due to a kite string incident. The police confirmed the report on Wednesday.

Himanshu Solanki, a BA student, was on a motorcycle ride with a friend when a kite string cut his throat on a flyover in the Footi Kothi area. Despite efforts to save him, doctors were unable to stop the bleeding.

Solanki's family alleges that a banned variety of kite string known as 'Chinese manjha' is to blame. The police have launched an investigation, as confirmed by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia.

(With inputs from agencies.)