Tragedy in Indore: Kite Strings Claim Life During Makar Sankranti

A tragic incident during Makar Sankranti in Indore claimed the life of a 20-year-old college student, Himanshu Solanki, after his throat was cut by a kite string. Solanki was riding a motorcycle with a friend. The incident raises questions about the use of banned Chinese manjha kite strings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 15-01-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 13:38 IST
  • India

In a tragic turn of events during Makar Sankranti celebrations in Indore, a 20-year-old college student lost his life due to a kite string incident. The police confirmed the report on Wednesday.

Himanshu Solanki, a BA student, was on a motorcycle ride with a friend when a kite string cut his throat on a flyover in the Footi Kothi area. Despite efforts to save him, doctors were unable to stop the bleeding.

Solanki's family alleges that a banned variety of kite string known as 'Chinese manjha' is to blame. The police have launched an investigation, as confirmed by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia.

