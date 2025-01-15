Remembering Sarigama Viji: A Kannada Theatre Legend
Veteran Kannada actor and stage stalwart, R Vijaykumar, known as Sarigama Viji, passed away at 77. Famed for his play 'Samsaradalli Sarigama,' he acted in 269 films and directed numerous theatrical performances. Viji's funeral arrangements include public viewings for fans to pay their respects.
Kannada film and theatre icon, R Vijaykumar, famously known by his stage name Sarigama Viji, died at the age of 77. The actor, whose career spanned decades, was receiving treatment for a lung infection in Malleswaram's Manipal Hospital, according to his son, Rohit.
Initially perceived as a seasonal illness, Viji's condition worsened dramatically over the past week, leading to the failure of multiple organs and his subsequent passing at 9:30 am. Viji's illustrious career began in 1975 with the film 'Beluvalada Madilalli.' He appeared in 269 Kannada films and contributed as an assistant director on nearly 80 productions.
More renowned for his stage play 'Samsaradalli Sarigama,' Viji's theatre group, Yashasvi, extensively showcased this play over 1,390 times across major Indian cities. The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce will organize a public viewing at Ravindra Kalakshetra before Viji's cremation at Chamarajpet Crematorium.
