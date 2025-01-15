Left Menu

Remembering Sarigama Viji: A Kannada Theatre Legend

Veteran Kannada actor and stage stalwart, R Vijaykumar, known as Sarigama Viji, passed away at 77. Famed for his play 'Samsaradalli Sarigama,' he acted in 269 films and directed numerous theatrical performances. Viji's funeral arrangements include public viewings for fans to pay their respects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-01-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 17:40 IST
Remembering Sarigama Viji: A Kannada Theatre Legend
  • Country:
  • India

Kannada film and theatre icon, R Vijaykumar, famously known by his stage name Sarigama Viji, died at the age of 77. The actor, whose career spanned decades, was receiving treatment for a lung infection in Malleswaram's Manipal Hospital, according to his son, Rohit.

Initially perceived as a seasonal illness, Viji's condition worsened dramatically over the past week, leading to the failure of multiple organs and his subsequent passing at 9:30 am. Viji's illustrious career began in 1975 with the film 'Beluvalada Madilalli.' He appeared in 269 Kannada films and contributed as an assistant director on nearly 80 productions.

More renowned for his stage play 'Samsaradalli Sarigama,' Viji's theatre group, Yashasvi, extensively showcased this play over 1,390 times across major Indian cities. The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce will organize a public viewing at Ravindra Kalakshetra before Viji's cremation at Chamarajpet Crematorium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025