Railway Hospital's Quick Response Quenches Operation Theatre Fire

A minor fire erupted on Wednesday morning in the operation theatre of Railway Hospital, officials confirmed.

No casualties resulted from the blaze, which charred several medical instruments. The fire started around 10 am on the hospital's first floor, reportedly sparked by an air conditioning unit in the operation theatre. The flames quickly spread to surrounding furniture and equipment.

Prompt action by hospital staff and railway personnel, who immediately alerted the fire brigade, ensured the fire was extinguished within minutes. Chief Medical Superintendent Dr. Kuldeep Mishra stated a likely short circuit caused the fire, which was swiftly brought under control. Thankfully, no one was in the room when the incident occurred. An inquiry is ongoing to ascertain the precise cause, and normal operations have resumed.

