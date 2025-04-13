Yashasvi Jaiswal Shines Against Challenging Conditions in IPL Showdown

In a daunting IPL encounter, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal faced challenging pitch conditions at Sawai Mansingh Stadium to steer Rajasthan Royals to a formidable score of 173/4 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The notably tricky surface saw low bounce and minimal pace, yet Jaiswal's remarkable 47-ball 75, featuring ten fours and two sixes, stole the show after RCB's advantageous toss.

Following his strong start, Dhruv Jurel delivered a 23-ball 35 not out, as he capitalized on reprieves to propel the Royals' innings in the final overs, alongside contributions from Riyan Parag and tactical partnerships throughout the game.

