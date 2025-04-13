Yashasvi Jaiswal Shines Against Challenging Conditions in IPL Showdown
Yashasvi Jaiswal delivered an impressive performance, scoring 75 off 47 balls, to lead Rajasthan Royals to 173/4 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Despite challenging pitch conditions, Jaiswal's fluent strokeplay and strategic partnerships, alongside Dhruv Jurel's late surge, ensured a competitive total for the team.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-04-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 17:30 IST
- Country:
- India
In a daunting IPL encounter, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal faced challenging pitch conditions at Sawai Mansingh Stadium to steer Rajasthan Royals to a formidable score of 173/4 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
The notably tricky surface saw low bounce and minimal pace, yet Jaiswal's remarkable 47-ball 75, featuring ten fours and two sixes, stole the show after RCB's advantageous toss.
Following his strong start, Dhruv Jurel delivered a 23-ball 35 not out, as he capitalized on reprieves to propel the Royals' innings in the final overs, alongside contributions from Riyan Parag and tactical partnerships throughout the game.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Stuart Law Appointed as Nepal Men's Cricket Coach
Fleming Fends Off Critics: CSK's Cricket Stands Strong
Rohit Sharma: Navigating Cricket's Ever-Changing Landscape
Resilient Rohit: India's Juggernaut in Global Cricket
Indian Women's Cricket Team Set for Challenging Australia Tour with Exciting Test Finale