On a visit to Mumbai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's emergence as a formidable maritime power and a cornerstone of spiritual culture. Speaking at the commissioning of three naval warships, Modi affirmed India's progress under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and its global responsibilities in the Indo-Pacific region.

In addition to boosting naval capabilities, the Prime Minister inaugurated an ISKCON temple, emphasizing India's spiritual ethos rooted in service. He stressed the importance of the temple in fostering a global spiritual community inspired by the Bhagavad Gita and Lord Krishna.

Modi's statements underscore a dual vision: advancing India's maritime strength while nurturing its spiritual legacy. His comments reflect India's strategic ambitions and cultural commitments as it positions itself to lead both economically and spiritually on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)