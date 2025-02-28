ISKCON Clarifies Position on Bangladesh Case Misreporting
ISKCON India refuted claims of its involvement in a legal case concerning Bangladesh, emphasizing its non-political nature. The organization clarified that the case was filed by a supporter, not an official. ISKCON reiterated its focus on religious and social activities, urging protection for Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) India has clarified that it is not involved in any legal proceedings concerning Bangladesh. The organization's statement, released recently, addressed reports from various media outlets linking ISKCON India to a case in Bangladesh, labeling these as inaccurate.
ISKCON emphasized its stance as a religious, non-political entity, not interfering in political or internal matters of any country. The individual behind the case is a supporter and not an official representative, the statement detailed. Thus, their actions should not reflect the positions of ISKCON.
ISKCON India underscored its dedication to religious, social, and humanitarian commitments, focusing on peace and service. The organization also called for the protection of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh amidst recent concerns of violence, seeking government assurances for their security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
