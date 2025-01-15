Tamil Nadu Honors Literary Excellence at Thiruvalluvar Day

The state of Tamil Nadu celebrated Thiruvalluvar Day with a special awards ceremony where Chief Minister M K Stalin honored prominent figures in literature and social work. Poet M Padikaramu received the prestigious 2025 Thiruvalluvar Award, while the 2024 Perarignar Anna Award went to L Ganeshan.

The ceremony didn't stop there. The Kamarajar Award was presented to former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K V Thankgabalu alongside the Mahakavi Bharathiyar and Bharathidasan awards, which were bestowed upon poets Kabilan and Pon Selvaganapathi, respectively.

Adding to the night's accolades, the Thanthai Periyar Award was awarded to 'Viduthalai' Rajendran. This initiative was led by the Backward, Most Backward, and Minorities Department, while the Ambedkar Award was given to MP T Ravikumar by the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare department.

