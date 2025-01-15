Left Menu

BAFTA Film Awards Spotlight: 'Conclave' Leads with 12 Nominations

'Conclave' leads the BAFTA Film Awards with 12 nominations, including Best Film and Director. Horror and musical genres also shine among the contenders, with 'Emilia Perez' receiving 11 nods. The awards highlight a diverse selection of films, reflective of a broad range in storytelling.

'Conclave,' a gripping papal thriller, took center stage by leading the nominations at the BAFTA Film Awards with 12 nods, including Best Film and a directorial nomination for Edward Berger. Ralph Fiennes, who played a leading role, was also recognized.

Isabella Rossellini's nomination for Best Supporting Actress underlined the strong performances in 'Conclave.' Not far behind, 'Emilia Perez,' mixing musical and crime elements, garnered 11 nominations. The Spanish-language film features Zoe Saldana and Karla Sofia Gascon, both with acting nods, as they navigate a complex narrative.

The awards celebrate a wide variety of genres, from horror to musical. Films like 'The Brutalist,' 'Wicked,' and 'A Complete Unknown' continue to draw attention, emphasizing this year's remarkable diversity in cinematic storytelling.

