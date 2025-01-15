Left Menu

Nostalgia Rekindled: 'Satya' Cast Reunites for Special Screening

Fans of the legendary film 'Satya' were treated to a nostalgic day as Manoj Bajpayee, Urmila Matondkar, and director Ram Gopal Varma attended a special screening. Joining them were Anurag Kashyap and other key figures, re-living cherished memories of the 1998 cult classic that catapulted Bajpayee to fame.

Updated: 15-01-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 22:06 IST
Manoj Bajpayee and Urmila Matondkar (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Wednesday became a nostalgic journey for 'Satya' film enthusiasts as actors Manoj Bajpayee and Urmila Matondkar graced a re-release screening alongside director Ram Gopal Varma. The event was further enlivened by the presence of Anurag Kashyap, Makarand Deshpande, Aditya Srivastava, and Vishal Bhardwaj, who relished revisiting the landmark film.

The reunion was a moment to cherish, with the team posing for cameras and exchanging anecdotes from their celebrated movie. Bajpayee caught the eye by wearing a T-shirt featuring the film's poster, symbolizing his connection to the iconic role of Bhiku Mhatre.

First released in 1998, 'Satya' explores the height of crime in Bombay, solidifying its status as a cult classic. Its gripping storyline and remarkable music tracks like 'Goli Maar' and 'Sapne Mein' contributed to its lasting legacy in Indian cinema. The film also marked a defining point in Bajpayee's career, earning him the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor and nationwide acclaim. Besides Bajpayee, Saurabh Shukla and Shefali Shah delivered memorable performances, cementing their place in the film's success. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

