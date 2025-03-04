Left Menu

Anurag Kashyap's Artistic Journey: From Sacred Games to Footage

Director Anurag Kashyap initially considered Malayalam star Manju Warrier for a role in Netflix's 'Sacred Games.' Though Amruta Subhash ultimately played the part, his collaboration with Warrier continues with 'Footage'. Kashyap discusses his shift to southern cinema, dubbing issues, and the challenges faced by filmmakers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-03-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 13:21 IST
Renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap originally envisioned Malayalam actress Manju Warrier for a pivotal role in the hit Netflix series 'Sacred Games.' Known for her performances in 'Rani Padmini,' 'Ennum Eppozhum,' and 'Odiyan,' Warrier's potential involvement was part of Kashyap's strategy to introduce fresh talent to streaming audiences.

Though Warrier did not join the cast, Kashyap assigned the role to Amruta Subhash in 'Sacred Games'' second season, which premiered in 2019. The director, an advocate of regional cinema, continues his collaboration with Warrier in her latest film 'Footage,' slated for a 2024 release. The film explores a couple's mysterious encounters during the pandemic.

Kashyap, who recently decided to relocate from Mumbai to the South, cites his desire for privacy and freedom from fan disruptions as reasons for the move. He emphasizes the importance of quality dubbing in regional cinema and expresses caution around wealthy cinephiles, highlighting past experiences in film production.

(With inputs from agencies.)

