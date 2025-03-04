Left Menu

Manju Warrier Eyes Bollywood: Awaiting Anurag Kashyap's Direction

Renowned Malayalam actress Manju Warrier expresses her eagerness to enter Bollywood, particularly hoping to work under the direction of Anurag Kashyap. While promoting her film 'Footage', which Kashyap will present in Hindi, Warrier reflects on her halted Hindi project with R Madhavan due to COVID-19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-03-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 15:09 IST
Manju Warrier Eyes Bollywood: Awaiting Anurag Kashyap's Direction
  • Country:
  • India

Malayalam cinema star Manju Warrier is eagerly eyeing a debut in Hindi films, specifically under the baton of acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap. Warrier, who has teamed up with Kashyap for the Hindi presentation of her film 'Footage', shared her aspirations at a recent roundtable interview.

Warrier, known for impressive performances in 'Thooval Kottaram' and 'Aaraam Thampuran', reflected on a stalled project with R Madhavan, halted by the pandemic. "We couldn't proceed as Madhavan contracted COVID-19," she explained, noting his subsequent commitments hindered resumption.

'Footage', a found-footage thriller directed by Saiju Sreedharan, explores unique mysteries during the COVID lockdown. With a Hindi release planned thanks to Kashyap, Warrier anticipates reaching a broader audience, seeing this as an opportunity for Malayalam cinema to captivate conventional viewers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025