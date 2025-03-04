Manju Warrier Eyes Bollywood: Awaiting Anurag Kashyap's Direction

Malayalam cinema star Manju Warrier is eagerly eyeing a debut in Hindi films, specifically under the baton of acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap. Warrier, who has teamed up with Kashyap for the Hindi presentation of her film 'Footage', shared her aspirations at a recent roundtable interview.

Warrier, known for impressive performances in 'Thooval Kottaram' and 'Aaraam Thampuran', reflected on a stalled project with R Madhavan, halted by the pandemic. "We couldn't proceed as Madhavan contracted COVID-19," she explained, noting his subsequent commitments hindered resumption.

'Footage', a found-footage thriller directed by Saiju Sreedharan, explores unique mysteries during the COVID lockdown. With a Hindi release planned thanks to Kashyap, Warrier anticipates reaching a broader audience, seeing this as an opportunity for Malayalam cinema to captivate conventional viewers.

(With inputs from agencies.)