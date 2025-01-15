Left Menu

BAFTA 2025: 'Conclave' and 'Emilia Perez' Lead Nominations

The 2025 BAFTA awards nominations have been revealed, with 'Conclave' and 'Emilia Perez' garnering the most nods. 'Conclave' secured 12 nominations, while 'Emilia Perez' received 11. The ceremony, hosted by David Tennant, is set for February 16 at London's Royal Festival Hall.

On Wednesday, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) announced the nominees for the highly anticipated 2025 awards. Dominating this year's lineup are Edward Berger's Vatican-set thriller 'Conclave' and Jacques Audiard's Spanish-language musical-thriller 'Emilia Perez.'

'Conclave,' a gripping mystery-thriller centered around Papal intrigue, has emerged as a clear frontrunner with 12 nominations, including coveted categories like best film, director, and leading actor for Ralph Fiennes. Meanwhile, 'Emilia Perez,' an equally captivating narrative exploring the life of a trans Mexican cartel boss, follows closely with 11 nominations, scoring nods for best film, director, and leading actress.

Hosted by 'Doctor Who' star David Tennant, the prestigious BAFTA ceremony will take place on February 16 at London's Royal Festival Hall. The complete list of nominations highlights fierce competition among a diverse lineup of films, reflecting a dynamic year in cinema. Indian audiences can catch the live stream on Lionsgate Play.

