Intruder Attack on Bollywood Star Saif Ali Khan Sparks Safety Concerns

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan was critically injured when an intruder attacked him with a knife at his Bandra residence in Mumbai, officials confirmed. The incident took place at 2:30 am on Thursday, causing alarm among his fans and media.

Khan, 54, was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for emergency medical procedure. Hospital COO Dr. Niraj Uttamani reported Khan sustained six stab wounds, two of which are severe. The operation is being performed by a team including neurosurgeon Dr. Nitin Dange and cosmetic surgeon Dr. Leena Jain.

While police probe the incident, political figures like NCP's Clyde Crasto raised concerns over high-profile citizen security, questioning safety measures for ordinary residents. The attack has provoked political criticism of Maharashtra's law enforcement efficacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)