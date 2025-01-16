Left Menu

Intruder Attack on Bollywood Star Saif Ali Khan Sparks Safety Concerns

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder at his Mumbai home, suffering multiple stab wounds. The incident occurred early Thursday, prompting police investigation and hospital treatment for Khan. Public and political figures expressed concerns over security, highlighting implications for ordinary citizens in Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-01-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 10:22 IST
Saif Ali Khan
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan was critically injured when an intruder attacked him with a knife at his Bandra residence in Mumbai, officials confirmed. The incident took place at 2:30 am on Thursday, causing alarm among his fans and media.

Khan, 54, was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for emergency medical procedure. Hospital COO Dr. Niraj Uttamani reported Khan sustained six stab wounds, two of which are severe. The operation is being performed by a team including neurosurgeon Dr. Nitin Dange and cosmetic surgeon Dr. Leena Jain.

While police probe the incident, political figures like NCP's Clyde Crasto raised concerns over high-profile citizen security, questioning safety measures for ordinary residents. The attack has provoked political criticism of Maharashtra's law enforcement efficacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

