Court Directs Renewal of Nitish Bharadwaj's Daughters' Passports Amid Ongoing Family Dispute

The Madhya Pradesh High Court ordered the renewal of passports for Nitish Bharadwaj's minor daughters. The court approved the request amidst an objection from Bharadwaj, who questioned the documents' authenticity. The decision allows the daughters to attend 'Bharat Mahotsav' in London, with legal proceedings ongoing in Family Court, Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 16-01-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 16:52 IST
The Madhya Pradesh High Court has intervened in a family dispute involving actor Nitish Bharadwaj, directing the Regional Passport Office in Bhopal to renew the passports of his two minor daughters. This decision follows objections raised by Bharadwaj regarding the authenticity of documents submitted for the renewal process.

The passports of the minors, represented by their mother Smita Bharadwaj, an IAS officer, were due to expire on January 16, potentially hindering their participation in the 'Bharat Mahotsav', scheduled in London from February 14 to 17, with significant events planned at the House of Lords and Oxford University.

Justice Vinay Saraf, while approving the renewal, noted that Bharadwaj retains the right to seek a prohibitory order from the Family Court in Mumbai against his daughters' overseas travel. Ongoing legal proceedings concerning divorce and child custody are currently unresolved in the Family Court, Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

