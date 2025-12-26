Left Menu

Tragic Family Dispute Ends in Fatality

A man named Irfan allegedly shot and killed his mother-in-law, Arshiya Begum, amid a family conflict in Kareli. Law enforcement agencies are in pursuit of the suspect, who remains at large. The incident occurred near the Adarsh Nagar police outpost.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 26-12-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 20:32 IST
Tragic Family Dispute Ends in Fatality
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A domestic argument escalated into tragedy on Friday when a man allegedly shot his mother-in-law to death in Kareli, police sources reveal. The victim, identified as Arshiya Begum, was reportedly fatally wounded near the Adarsh Nagar police outpost.

DCP (City) Manish Shandilya confirmed that preliminary investigations point to the woman's son-in-law, Irfan, as the prime suspect behind the deadly act. It is alleged the dispute turned violent, resulting in the fatal shooting.

Authorities have launched a manhunt for Irfan, who has absconded following the incident. Efforts are underway to apprehend him and ensure justice is served.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Christmas Brawl: One Dead, Another Critically Injured in Nagpur

Tragic Christmas Brawl: One Dead, Another Critically Injured in Nagpur

 India
2
West Bengal's Voter Identity Initiative: A 32 Lakh Challenge

West Bengal's Voter Identity Initiative: A 32 Lakh Challenge

 India
3
Ministry Warns Against Fake Circulars about Company Filings

Ministry Warns Against Fake Circulars about Company Filings

 India
4
Navi Mumbai Sees High Flyers: New Airport's Impressive First Day

Navi Mumbai Sees High Flyers: New Airport's Impressive First Day

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025