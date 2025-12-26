Tragic Family Dispute Ends in Fatality
A man named Irfan allegedly shot and killed his mother-in-law, Arshiya Begum, amid a family conflict in Kareli. Law enforcement agencies are in pursuit of the suspect, who remains at large. The incident occurred near the Adarsh Nagar police outpost.
A domestic argument escalated into tragedy on Friday when a man allegedly shot his mother-in-law to death in Kareli, police sources reveal. The victim, identified as Arshiya Begum, was reportedly fatally wounded near the Adarsh Nagar police outpost.
DCP (City) Manish Shandilya confirmed that preliminary investigations point to the woman's son-in-law, Irfan, as the prime suspect behind the deadly act. It is alleged the dispute turned violent, resulting in the fatal shooting.
Authorities have launched a manhunt for Irfan, who has absconded following the incident. Efforts are underway to apprehend him and ensure justice is served.
