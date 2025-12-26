Tragic Family Dispute Ends in Fatality

A domestic argument escalated into tragedy on Friday when a man allegedly shot his mother-in-law to death in Kareli, police sources reveal. The victim, identified as Arshiya Begum, was reportedly fatally wounded near the Adarsh Nagar police outpost.

DCP (City) Manish Shandilya confirmed that preliminary investigations point to the woman's son-in-law, Irfan, as the prime suspect behind the deadly act. It is alleged the dispute turned violent, resulting in the fatal shooting.

Authorities have launched a manhunt for Irfan, who has absconded following the incident. Efforts are underway to apprehend him and ensure justice is served.