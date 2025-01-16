Left Menu

Odisha State Honors Padma Awardees with Monthly Allowance

The Odisha government announces a monthly honorarium of Rs 30,000 for Padma awardees, recognizing their societal contributions. Starting January 2025, the living recipients will receive this benefit via direct transfer. This initiative follows the previous, unimplemented announcement of Rs 25,000 last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-01-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 18:56 IST
Odisha State Honors Padma Awardees with Monthly Allowance
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has declared a new monthly honorarium of Rs 30,000 for the state's Padma award recipients, beginning this month. This move is to honor their significant contributions across diverse fields.

The official notification was released by the Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department, confirming this financial support effective from January 2025 through direct benefit transfer (DBT) mode.

District collectors and culture officers have been tasked to gather and submit the relevant details of the award recipients to facilitate the process. Previously, a Rs 25,000 honorarium was announced but not executed. This update follows the Chief Minister's November decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025