Odisha State Honors Padma Awardees with Monthly Allowance

The Odisha government has declared a new monthly honorarium of Rs 30,000 for the state's Padma award recipients, beginning this month. This move is to honor their significant contributions across diverse fields.

The official notification was released by the Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department, confirming this financial support effective from January 2025 through direct benefit transfer (DBT) mode.

District collectors and culture officers have been tasked to gather and submit the relevant details of the award recipients to facilitate the process. Previously, a Rs 25,000 honorarium was announced but not executed. This update follows the Chief Minister's November decision.

