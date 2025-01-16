Left Menu

Cruises Set Sail from Jharkhand's Patratu Lake to Prayagraj for Mahakumbh

Two air-conditioned cruises, initially used for G-20 delegates, will be transported from Patratu Lake Resort, Jharkhand, to Prayagraj for Mahakumbh devotees. The move involves a 65-seater and a 100-seater cruise. Tourists at Patratu will miss out briefly due to this transition, but alternative boating remains available.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ramgarh | Updated: 16-01-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 21:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two multi-seater, fully air-conditioned cruises originally brought to Patratu Lake Resort in Jharkhand for G-20 delegates in March are to be sent to Prayagraj for Mahakumbh devotees. The initiative involves a 65-seater and a 100-seater, both currently operational at the resort, according to a Jharkhand Tourism Development Corporation (JTDC) official.

The 65-seater AC cruise was sourced from a Gujarat-based company but arrived a day late, missing the visit of the delegates. Now, this cruise will be utilized for the grand Mahakumbh event in Prayagraj, as stated by officials.

Arun Singh, senior manager at Patratu Lake Resort, assured that tourists will still have boating options like motorboats and paddleboats, despite the dispatch of the cruises. Meanwhile, Shashank Kumar from the Antartica SeaWorld Company in Gujarat noted that loading for transport is currently in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

