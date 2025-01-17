Tragedy Strikes Delhi Zoo: Third Animal Fatality in Three Weeks

In a distressing development, the Delhi Zoo reported its third animal fatality within three weeks, as a female African baboon named 'Chintu' succumbed to an undisclosed cause on Thursday. Zoo officials noted that the baboon appeared lethargic and started shivering before being transferred to the veterinary hospital where it passed away.

The National Zoological Park, commonly known as the Delhi Zoo, is currently awaiting a report from the Indian Veterinary Research Institute in Bareilly to determine the exact cause of the baboon's demise. A zoo director, Sanjeet Kumar, emphasized that the conditions surrounding the death are still under investigation.

This tragic incident follows the deaths of a white tiger cub and a one-horned rhinoceros earlier this month. Concerns have been raised about the role of cold weather as a contributing factor, hinting at potential oversight issues at a place hailed as a model zoo for housing over 96 species of animals and birds since its inception in 1959.

(With inputs from agencies.)