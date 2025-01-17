Bollywood Star Saif Ali Khan Recuperates in ICU After Burglary Attack

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is currently recovering in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai, following a violent attack during a burglary at his Bandra residence. The actor sustained severe stab wounds in an altercation with an intruder early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred around 2:30 am when an intruder confronted the actor's maid. Saif Ali Khan attempted to intervene, leading to a violent struggle. The altercation resulted in significant injuries, including a major thoracic spinal cord injury, requiring immediate surgery to remove a lodged knife and address leaking spinal fluid.

Following the attack, Saif's wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, urged fans and the media to respect their privacy during this challenging time. In a public statement, she requested an end to relentless media scrutiny to ensure the family's safety and allow them the space to heal in peace.

