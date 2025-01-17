Jivada: Revolutionizing Sustainable Beauty With Ayurvedic Wisdom

Jivada, the pioneering organic self-care brand founded by entrepreneur and philanthropist Dharitri Patnaik, has swiftly made its mark on the Indian beauty industry since its debut in April 2024. The brand harmonizes centuries-old Ayurvedic wisdom with state-of-the-art scientific formulations, establishing itself as a frontrunner in sustainable beauty.

The Sanskrit-derived name 'Jivada', meaning 'to give life', reflects the company's mission to revitalize skin, hair, and body using nature's finest ingredients. An innovative partnership with Indian Life Science furthers Jivada's commitment to integrating Ayurvedic principles with modern technology, positioning it at the forefront of the natural, eco-friendly beauty movement.

With plans to expand globally, Dharitri aims to put Jivada, and consequently Odisha, on the international stage for sustainable beauty. Jivada remains dedicated to ethical sourcing, supporting women farmers, and ensuring quality, affordable luxury in self-care, as it continues to nurture the skin and respect the planet.

