Jivada: Revolutionizing Sustainable Beauty With Ayurvedic Wisdom
Jivada, an organic self-care brand founded by Dharitri Patnaik, combines Ayurvedic wisdom with modern science to offer sustainable beauty products. Committed to ethical practices, Jivada collaborates with Indian Life Science for R&D and supports women farmers. Their expansion plans aim for global acclaim, promoting eco-friendly beauty solutions from Odisha.
- Country:
- United States
Jivada, the pioneering organic self-care brand founded by entrepreneur and philanthropist Dharitri Patnaik, has swiftly made its mark on the Indian beauty industry since its debut in April 2024. The brand harmonizes centuries-old Ayurvedic wisdom with state-of-the-art scientific formulations, establishing itself as a frontrunner in sustainable beauty.
The Sanskrit-derived name 'Jivada', meaning 'to give life', reflects the company's mission to revitalize skin, hair, and body using nature's finest ingredients. An innovative partnership with Indian Life Science furthers Jivada's commitment to integrating Ayurvedic principles with modern technology, positioning it at the forefront of the natural, eco-friendly beauty movement.
With plans to expand globally, Dharitri aims to put Jivada, and consequently Odisha, on the international stage for sustainable beauty. Jivada remains dedicated to ethical sourcing, supporting women farmers, and ensuring quality, affordable luxury in self-care, as it continues to nurture the skin and respect the planet.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Eco-Friendly Water Purification Projects in Uttar Pradesh
Innovative Measures for Maha Kumbh 2025: Medicine Shops and Eco-Friendly Resorts
Kerala Pioneers with Eco-Friendly Water Bottles
DHL Express Unveils Festive Discounts and Embraces Eco-Friendly Shipping
Scientists Develop Eco-Friendly Copper-Based Nano Catalyst for Sustainable Industrial Applications