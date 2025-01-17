Left Menu

Jivada: Revolutionizing Sustainable Beauty With Ayurvedic Wisdom

Jivada, an organic self-care brand founded by Dharitri Patnaik, combines Ayurvedic wisdom with modern science to offer sustainable beauty products. Committed to ethical practices, Jivada collaborates with Indian Life Science for R&D and supports women farmers. Their expansion plans aim for global acclaim, promoting eco-friendly beauty solutions from Odisha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 17-01-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 12:24 IST
Jivada: Revolutionizing Sustainable Beauty With Ayurvedic Wisdom
  • Country:
  • United States

Jivada, the pioneering organic self-care brand founded by entrepreneur and philanthropist Dharitri Patnaik, has swiftly made its mark on the Indian beauty industry since its debut in April 2024. The brand harmonizes centuries-old Ayurvedic wisdom with state-of-the-art scientific formulations, establishing itself as a frontrunner in sustainable beauty.

The Sanskrit-derived name 'Jivada', meaning 'to give life', reflects the company's mission to revitalize skin, hair, and body using nature's finest ingredients. An innovative partnership with Indian Life Science furthers Jivada's commitment to integrating Ayurvedic principles with modern technology, positioning it at the forefront of the natural, eco-friendly beauty movement.

With plans to expand globally, Dharitri aims to put Jivada, and consequently Odisha, on the international stage for sustainable beauty. Jivada remains dedicated to ethical sourcing, supporting women farmers, and ensuring quality, affordable luxury in self-care, as it continues to nurture the skin and respect the planet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s generative AI revolution: Debunking the 'missed the bus' narrative

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025