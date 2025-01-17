Left Menu

Bollywood Star Saif Ali Khan Hospitalized After Intruder Attack

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was hospitalized following an attack by an intruder at his Bandra residence. He underwent surgery for stab wounds, with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and mother Sharmila Tagore visiting him. Police have detained a suspect for questioning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 12:50 IST
Bollywood Star Saif Ali Khan Hospitalized After Intruder Attack
Sharmila Tagore and Kareena Kapoor Khan outside Lilavati Hospital (Image Source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood luminary Saif Ali Khan is receiving treatment at Lilavati Hospital after suffering injuries during an altercation with an intruder at his Bandra home early Thursday morning. The disturbance escalated when the intruder cornered a maid, prompting Saif to intervene, which led to him sustaining multiple stab wounds.

Accompanied by a security detail, Saif's wife, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, was seen arriving at the hospital in casual attire to oversee her husband's condition. Joining her in vigil are veteran actress and mother, Sharmila Tagore, along with Saif's sister, Soha Ali Khan, and brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu.

According to medical reports, Saif underwent an emergent surgery as doctors worked meticulously to remove a two-and-a-half-inch knife lodged in his spinal region, averting a critical spinal fluid leakage. As Saif remains out of immediate danger, authorities have detained a suspect linked to the incident for further interrogation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

