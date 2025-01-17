Left Menu

Actor Saif Ali Khan's Mumbai Apartment Stabbing: Minister Claims Theft Motive

Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam confirmed theft as the motive behind actor Saif Ali Khan's stabbing in Mumbai. The actor sustained serious injuries in the Thursday attack at his Bandra residence. A suspect matching the attacker caught on CCTV has been detained, with investigations ruling out gang connections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 17-01-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 15:08 IST
Actor Saif Ali Khan's Mumbai Apartment Stabbing: Minister Claims Theft Motive
Saif Ali Khan Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was brutally attacked in his Mumbai apartment, sustaining severe injuries. Maharashtra Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, confirmed that the sole motive behind the attack was theft.

The actor was repeatedly stabbed by an intruder in his Bandra residence during the early hours of Thursday, with the assailant escaping the scene as captured on CCTV. Saif Ali Khan underwent emergency surgery at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital due to multiple injuries.

At a press conference, Minister Kadam stated that a suspect has been identified and detained. The individual, whose appearance matched CCTV footage, is currently under police questioning. Primary investigations have dismissed potential gang involvement, focusing on theft as the primary motive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s generative AI revolution: Debunking the 'missed the bus' narrative

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025