Actor Saif Ali Khan's Mumbai Apartment Stabbing: Minister Claims Theft Motive
Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam confirmed theft as the motive behind actor Saif Ali Khan's stabbing in Mumbai. The actor sustained serious injuries in the Thursday attack at his Bandra residence. A suspect matching the attacker caught on CCTV has been detained, with investigations ruling out gang connections.
In a shocking incident, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was brutally attacked in his Mumbai apartment, sustaining severe injuries. Maharashtra Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, confirmed that the sole motive behind the attack was theft.
The actor was repeatedly stabbed by an intruder in his Bandra residence during the early hours of Thursday, with the assailant escaping the scene as captured on CCTV. Saif Ali Khan underwent emergency surgery at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital due to multiple injuries.
At a press conference, Minister Kadam stated that a suspect has been identified and detained. The individual, whose appearance matched CCTV footage, is currently under police questioning. Primary investigations have dismissed potential gang involvement, focusing on theft as the primary motive.
(With inputs from agencies.)
