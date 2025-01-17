Left Menu

Bollywood Star Saif Ali Khan's Miraculous Recovery After Knife Attack

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is recovering well at a Mumbai hospital following a knife attack at his residence. The attacker, seeking robbery, inflicted multiple stab wounds on Khan, requiring emergency surgery. The police have detained a suspect, ruling out gang involvement. Khan's recovery is being closely monitored.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is making a remarkable recovery after sustaining injuries in a knife attack at his Bandra home. Hospital officials have reported that Khan is doing well and will likely be discharged in a few days.

The police have detained a suspect, dismissing any connection to underworld gangs. The incident was deemed an attempted robbery, with images of the attacker's knife going viral on social media.

The Maharashtra government has assured the public of Mumbai's safety, emphasizing swift police response. Despite concerns raised by opposition parties, officials reiterate the city remains secure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

