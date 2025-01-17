Unexpected Hero: Rickshaw Driver's Late-Night Bollywood Rescue

In a remarkable turn of events, auto rickshaw driver Bhajan Singh Rana found himself unwittingly transporting a bloodied Bollywood star to safety. On Thursday morning, Rana picked up a passenger in a blood-soaked 'kurta', unaware that his fare was the famed actor Saif Ali Khan.

As they reached the hospital, it was only then that Khan revealed his identity, requesting a stretcher from the hospital guard. The actor had been attacked at his home and sustained multiple injuries. Along with him was his son Taimur, as well as another young man, likely his elder son Ibrahim.

Despite the drama, the taxi driver declined to accept a fare, and Khan was treated promptly. He sustained injuries to his hand and neck, which doctors have since successfully repaired. Hospital officials expect the actor to be discharged in a few days, with the Khan family expressing relief at his recovery.

