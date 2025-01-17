Left Menu

Unexpected Hero: Rickshaw Driver's Late-Night Bollywood Rescue

Auto rickshaw driver Bhajan Singh Rana unknowingly transported injured Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan to a hospital. Initially unrecognized, Khan revealed his identity at the hospital gate, requesting a stretcher for his injuries. The actor was attacked by an intruder, sustaining neck and hand injuries. Khan is recovering well.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-01-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 18:46 IST
Unexpected Hero: Rickshaw Driver's Late-Night Bollywood Rescue
Saif Ali Khan
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable turn of events, auto rickshaw driver Bhajan Singh Rana found himself unwittingly transporting a bloodied Bollywood star to safety. On Thursday morning, Rana picked up a passenger in a blood-soaked 'kurta', unaware that his fare was the famed actor Saif Ali Khan.

As they reached the hospital, it was only then that Khan revealed his identity, requesting a stretcher from the hospital guard. The actor had been attacked at his home and sustained multiple injuries. Along with him was his son Taimur, as well as another young man, likely his elder son Ibrahim.

Despite the drama, the taxi driver declined to accept a fare, and Khan was treated promptly. He sustained injuries to his hand and neck, which doctors have since successfully repaired. Hospital officials expect the actor to be discharged in a few days, with the Khan family expressing relief at his recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025