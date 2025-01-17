Goa Forward Party Criticizes Timing of Tourism Board Meeting

The Goa Forward Party has voiced strong criticism against the Pramod Sawant-led government's decision to hold a crucial meeting of the state tourism board just as the season concludes.

The meeting, orchestrated by Chief Minister Sawant, was conducted this week to discuss pressing matters affecting the tourism sector. However, GFP chief Vijai Sardesai expressed dissatisfaction with the timing, highlighting that no meetings were conducted since 2023.

Issues addressed in the meeting, such as infrastructure at cruise terminals and taxi fares, were already captured in the KPMG Tourism Policy. Sardesai slammed the government's move as a betrayal of Goa's tourism industry, demanding more strategic leadership and actions ahead of time.

(With inputs from agencies.)