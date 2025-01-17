Left Menu

Drama Unfolds: Saif Ali Khan's Unexpected Struggle

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Bandra home, sustaining serious injuries. Rushed to Lilavati Hospital, he underwent surgery to remove a knife from his spine. Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia, along with his daughter Sara Ali Khan, were seen visiting him. The investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 20:59 IST
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Mumbai, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Bandra residence, sustaining severe injuries that required immediate medical intervention. The actor, who was allegedly stabbed while confronting an intruder, was promptly rushed to Lilavati Hospital by an auto-rickshaw driver who witnessed the commotion.

The assailant's intrusion into Khan's 11th-floor apartment resulted in a physical altercation with the actor, leaving him with multiple stab wounds, including a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord. Doctors at Lilavati performed a critical surgery to remove a 2.5-inch blade embedded in his spine and repair his leaking spinal fluid. Despite the severity of the attack, Khan is now considered to be "out of danger," although medical professionals continue to monitor his recovery closely.

Amidst growing concerns, fellow actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia visited the hospital, with Saif's daughter, Sara Ali Khan, arriving later in the evening. The Mumbai Police have been involved, taking statements from Khan's staff but have yet to make any arrests. The investigation remains underway as the film industry and fans await updates on Khan's health and the case's progression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

