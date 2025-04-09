Virat Kohli's Strategic Leadership & T20 Milestone

Former Indian cricket captain and Royal Challengers Bengaluru star, Virat Kohli, revealed his leadership philosophy, emphasizing decisions driven by match context rather than personal goals. Highlighting his selfless approach, Kohli, speaking on JioHotstar, clarified his focus on adapting to game demands.

Illustrating his team-centric mindset, Kohli mentioned instances like the Champions Trophy when he ceded control to teammates better positioned to take the lead. He underscored his pride in understanding game dynamics and prioritizing team success. On a remarkable note, Kohli hit a significant milestone, marking 13,000 T20 career runs during an IPL clash against the Mumbai Indians.

In that match, Kohli demonstrated impeccable skill, scoring 67 runs off 42 balls, with eight fours and two sixes, at a 159.52 strike rate. Despite RCB's ongoing quest for an IPL title, Kohli remains a crucial player with impressive stats this season, poised to face Delhi Capitals next.

(With inputs from agencies.)