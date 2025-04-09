Frustrations Mount as CSK Falter Again: Coach Fleming Addresses Concerns

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming conveyed his frustration after the team's narrow loss to Punjab Kings in their fourth consecutive IPL match this season. Despite a significant batting improvement, CSK failed to meet the 220 target, falling short by 18 runs.

Fleming pointed out that poor catching was a major concern, with the team dropping 11 catches in five matches, three of which were against Punjab Kings. He acknowledged better performances from openers Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra, who collectively contributed to a stronger batting effort. However, CSK struggled to maintain a steady run rate in the middle overs.

The coach praised Punjab's Priyansh Arya for his outstanding 42-ball 103 and emphasized the importance of state-based T20 leagues in discovering talented players like Arya. Punjab's Shashank Singh echoed this sentiment, highlighting the value these competitions bring in honing a player's skills and mental toughness.

(With inputs from agencies.)