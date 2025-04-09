Internal Turmoil and Spats Threaten TMC's Unity
BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticizes Trinamool Congress, labeling it as chaotic due to internal conflicts. Recent reports highlight disputes among TMC MPs, including a public spat at the Election Commission that revealed unresolved tensions within the party. The identity of a 'versatile international woman' is a topic of controversy.
The Trinamool Congress is currently grappling with internal strife, as highlighted by BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla. Describing the party as engulfed in 'too much confusion, too much chaos,' Poonawalla pointed to the recent altercation between TMC MPs at the Election Commission office.
Reports suggest that a misunderstanding over meeting protocols triggered the spat, leading to a heated verbal exchange. The dispute spilled into the MPs' WhatsApp group, sowing discord among party members, with accusations flying over the character of a so-called 'versatile international woman.'
In a series of posts, BJP leader Amit Malviya detailed the encounter, claiming that the fracas reached Mamata Banerjee herself, who intervened to calm the situation. Despite her efforts, the controversy continues to brew, with questions about party unity and agenda for Bengal's development remaining unanswered.
