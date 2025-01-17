Remembering Humra Quraishi: A Champion for Truth and Justice

Humra Quraishi, an esteemed journalist and writer, passed away in Gurugram due to heart failure and diabetic complications at the age of 70. Her commitment to truth and justice for marginalized communities marked her career, particularly her long-standing work in covering Kashmir.

Quraishi, born in Uttar Pradesh, was a prolific Delhi-based author known for works such as ''Kashmir: The Untold Story'' and ''Meer''. She collaborated with Khushwant Singh on several publications, including ''The Good, The Bad and The Ridiculous'', profiling significant figures of the Indian subcontinent.

Her passing prompted an outpouring of tributes online. Journalist Majid Maqbool recalled her empathetic storytelling about Kashmir, while Sunetra Choudhary highlighted her charitable contributions. Humra Quraishi is remembered as a fearless truth-seeker who brought attention to important narratives with grace and courage.

(With inputs from agencies.)