Outrage Sparks as Goat Killed to Celebrate Film Release in Tirupati

The Tirupati Police have registered a case against a group of fans of actor Nandamuri Balakrishna following the sacrificial killing of a goat outside Pratap Theatre in Tata Nagar, Tirupati, to mark the release of his film 'Daaku Maharaaj'. The incident, which was caught on video, has sparked significant outrage on social media, drawing attention to animal rights violations.

PETA India filed a complaint leading to an FIR against five individuals under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Andhra Pradesh Animals and Birds Sacrifices (Prohibition) Act, among others. The complaint highlights that animal sacrifice is not permitted under Section 4 of the Andhra Pradesh Animals and Birds Sacrifices (Prohibition) Act, which forbids participation or assistance in such acts during public or religious gatherings. Violation of these rules attracts penalties as laid out under Section 6.

DSP Venkata Narayana of the Tirupati police confirmed the arrest of five individuals and stated others would be identified soon. "At around 3:30 am, Balakrishna's fans sacrificed a goat publicly. This was recorded and shared across social media," Narayana said. Despite Supreme Court guidance allowing slaughter only in licensed facilities, such unlawful rituals continue, raising calls for strict enforcement of existing prohibitions in Andhra Pradesh and neighboring states.

(With inputs from agencies.)