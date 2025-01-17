CNN Faces $5 Million Verdict in Defamation Case Involving Navy Veteran

A Florida jury on Friday delivered a verdict against CNN, finding the network liable for defaming Zachary Young, a U.S. Navy veteran, and awarding him $5 million in damages.

The jury's decision, following a two-week trial, sets the stage for a second phase to determine punitive damages. Young filed the lawsuit after CNN aired a segment portraying him as a profiteer who charged high fees during Afghan evacuations.

CNN has continued to stand by its story but expressed regret for using the term "black market." Young argued the portrayal was false and damaging to his reputation and career, leading to significant personal and financial repercussions.

