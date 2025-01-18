Nandamuri Legacy: Remembering NTR's Impact on Cinema and Politics

On January 18, the Nandamuri family, alongside political dignitaries, assembled at Hyderabad's NTR Ghat to honor the memory of the illustrious Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao on his 29th death anniversary. The solemn event paid homage to the celebrated actor and former Chief Minister, whose influence spanned cinema and politics.

Among the attendees was actor Jr NTR, NTR's grandson, who joined family members and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader, Nandamuri Balakrishna, in offering respects. The family's dedication highlighted the profound impact NTR had on those who knew and admired him.

Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, paid tribute by recalling NTR's efforts to uplift the poor and empower marginalized communities, hailing him as an egalitarian reformer. TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh echoed these sentiments, emphasizing NTR's enduring legacy in Telugu culture and politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)