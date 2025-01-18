Cultural Connect: Singapore's President Explores Odisha's Heritage

On Saturday, Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam explored the cultural richness of Odisha by visiting Raghurajpur artists' village and the iconic Sun Temple at Konark. The high-profile visit underscored the cultural exchanges between Singapore and India.

Accompanied by the First Lady, President Shanmugaratnam spent over an hour at the Raghurajpur heritage village where he interacted with local artists. He bought two Pattachitra paintings, themed on Ramayana and Lord Ganesh, showcasing the president’s appreciation for traditional Indian arts.

The President's tour also included the historic Sun Temple, where he learned about the intricate stonework and architectural marvels. Security was heightened during his visit, reflecting the importance of this cross-cultural engagement. The First Lady also participated in the exchange by acquiring a saree, paying via UPI.

(With inputs from agencies.)