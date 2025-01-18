Left Menu

Cultural Connect: Singapore's President Explores Odisha's Heritage

Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam visited Raghurajpur artists' village in Odisha, engaging with local craftsmen and acquiring Pattachitra artworks. Accompanied by the First Lady, the President also explored the Sun Temple at Konark, appreciating the rich cultural tapestry of Odisha. During his visit, traditional Odia cuisine and arts were showcased.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-01-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 12:14 IST
Cultural Connect: Singapore's President Explores Odisha's Heritage
Tharman Shanmugaratnam Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam explored the cultural richness of Odisha by visiting Raghurajpur artists' village and the iconic Sun Temple at Konark. The high-profile visit underscored the cultural exchanges between Singapore and India.

Accompanied by the First Lady, President Shanmugaratnam spent over an hour at the Raghurajpur heritage village where he interacted with local artists. He bought two Pattachitra paintings, themed on Ramayana and Lord Ganesh, showcasing the president’s appreciation for traditional Indian arts.

The President's tour also included the historic Sun Temple, where he learned about the intricate stonework and architectural marvels. Security was heightened during his visit, reflecting the importance of this cross-cultural engagement. The First Lady also participated in the exchange by acquiring a saree, paying via UPI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025