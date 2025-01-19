Cylinder Blast Fire Engulfs Tents at Maha Kumbh Mela

A fire broke out at the Maha Kumbh Mela on Sunday due to a cylinder explosion, engulfing 18 tents in Sector 19, authorities reported. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, according to a government statement.

Kumbh Mela Chief Fire Officer Pramod Sharma stated that 15 fire tenders were deployed to contain the blaze. The fire has been extinguished, and the situation is now under control. Initial reports from Akhara Police Station In-charge Bhaskar Mishra indicated that two LPG cylinders exploded, causing the fire.

The official X handle of Maha Kumbh 2025 expressed shock over the incident and assured that relief and rescue operations were underway. Further, the Samajwadi Party urged for accelerated relief efforts. The ongoing 45-day Maha Kumbh has already seen more than 7.72 crore people, with over 46.95 lakh devotees taking a dip on Sunday alone.

