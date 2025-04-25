Final Salute: Navy Officer Vinay Narwal's Legacy Honored in Haridwar

The ashes of Indian Navy Officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who tragically lost his life in a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, were immersed with traditional rituals in the Ganga at Har Ki Pauri, Haridwar. His family, along with political figures, bid an emotional farewell, highlighting his sacrifice.

In an emotional statement, Narwal's father, Rajesh Narwal, expressed hope that no other family endures such devastation and placed trust in the government to deliver justice. The atmosphere at the ceremony was heavy with grief, as attendees honored Narwal's bravery and commitment to the nation.

Lt. Narwal was remembered for his aspirations to serve, initially aiming for the Indian Air Force but finding his calling in the Navy. The ceremony, marked by military honors in Karnal, underscored his legacy and valor. His widow delivered a poignant tribute, encapsulating collective sorrow and pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)