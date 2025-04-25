Left Menu

India's Food Processing Revolution: Tapping Untapped Potential

Government initiatives over the past five years have reduced post-harvest losses in the food processing industry. Despite progress, Food Processing Industries Minister Chirag Paswan acknowledges untapped potential for exports and processing. Efforts continue to create infrastructure, reduce wastage, and explore alternative protein sources to meet global food demands.

The Indian government claims its initiatives have considerably reduced post-harvest losses in fruits and vegetables over the past five years. At the SUFALAM event in Haryana, Food Processing Industries Minister Chirag Paswan emphasized the need for further development to enhance farmer income and meet growing food demands.

Paswan acknowledged India's untapped potential in the global food processing market. He highlighted the country's aspirations to become a developed nation by 2047, suggesting the sector's growth could significantly contribute to this goal. Despite existing government schemes and support for startups, Paswan believes much work is still needed.

Food Processing Industries Secretary Subrata Gupta echoed these sentiments, focusing on infrastructure improvements and reducing food wastage. Gupta pointed to the challenge of feeding an expanding global population and emphasized the importance of alternative protein sources, with research into cultured and plant-based meats supported by NIFTEM.

