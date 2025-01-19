Bhajanlal Sharma Embraces Faith at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma participated in religious rituals at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, emphasizing the festival's representation of India's culture and unity. While there, he also praised Prime Minister Modi's efforts in outreaching through the Mann Ki Baat broadcast, highlighting public participation in nation-building.
Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma made a spiritual pilgrimage to Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh Mela, taking part in the rituals at the holy Triveni Sangam. The grand assembly represents India's ancient culture, Sharma noted, highlighting its unique tradition of faith and unity among millions.
Offering prayers at the revered Hanuman temple, Sharma expressed his hopes for the prosperity, happiness, and health of the state's people. He affirmed the excellent arrangements made for attending devotees.
During his visit, Sharma also tuned into Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat, praising the broadcast's focus on collective nation-building efforts. He reiterated its inspirational value to the citizens of India.
