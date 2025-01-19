Bhajanlal Sharma Embraces Faith at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj

Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma made a spiritual pilgrimage to Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh Mela, taking part in the rituals at the holy Triveni Sangam. The grand assembly represents India's ancient culture, Sharma noted, highlighting its unique tradition of faith and unity among millions.

Offering prayers at the revered Hanuman temple, Sharma expressed his hopes for the prosperity, happiness, and health of the state's people. He affirmed the excellent arrangements made for attending devotees.

During his visit, Sharma also tuned into Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat, praising the broadcast's focus on collective nation-building efforts. He reiterated its inspirational value to the citizens of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)