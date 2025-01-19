Left Menu

Bhajanlal Sharma Embraces Faith at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma participated in religious rituals at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, emphasizing the festival's representation of India's culture and unity. While there, he also praised Prime Minister Modi's efforts in outreaching through the Mann Ki Baat broadcast, highlighting public participation in nation-building.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 19-01-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 18:11 IST
Bhajanlal Sharma Embraces Faith at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma made a spiritual pilgrimage to Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh Mela, taking part in the rituals at the holy Triveni Sangam. The grand assembly represents India's ancient culture, Sharma noted, highlighting its unique tradition of faith and unity among millions.

Offering prayers at the revered Hanuman temple, Sharma expressed his hopes for the prosperity, happiness, and health of the state's people. He affirmed the excellent arrangements made for attending devotees.

During his visit, Sharma also tuned into Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat, praising the broadcast's focus on collective nation-building efforts. He reiterated its inspirational value to the citizens of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025