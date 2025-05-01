U.S. and Ukraine Forge Economic Partnership for Reconstruction

The United States and Ukraine have entered into a significant agreement to create a reconstruction investment fund aimed at rejuvenating Ukraine's economy, which has been severely impacted by the ongoing conflict with Russia. The U.S. Treasury Department announced the partnership in a statement released on Wednesday.

The collaborative initiative is a testament to the extensive financial and material aid provided by the United States to support Ukraine's defense efforts since the full-scale invasion by Russia. This economic collaboration is designed to utilize the joint resources, skills, and capabilities of both nations.

The mutual investment strategy is expected to play a pivotal role in accelerating Ukraine's economic recovery, bolstering its infrastructure, and sustaining critical sectors, thereby reinforcing the economic ties between the U.S. and Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)